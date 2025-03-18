Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.02.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

