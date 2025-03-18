Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
