Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 72,800.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 12,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.19.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.