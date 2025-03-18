First Digital USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $4.02 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,081,590,167 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,078,142,358.307242. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99921292 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 481 active market(s) with $4,065,995,154.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

