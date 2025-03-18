Financial Review: Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) & Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Truxton alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northeast Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Truxton and Northeast Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Northeast Bank has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Northeast Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than Truxton.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 23.49% N/A N/A Northeast Bank 22.87% N/A N/A

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Truxton pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Northeast Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $78.37 million 2.76 $18.41 million $6.34 11.83 Northeast Bank $170.62 million 4.41 $58.23 million $8.59 10.69

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Truxton on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.