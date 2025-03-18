Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 842 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $197.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.84 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

