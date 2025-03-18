Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,676 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

