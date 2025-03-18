Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,607,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $575.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $598.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

