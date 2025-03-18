Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 5,257 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4,239.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

