Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 18,432 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

