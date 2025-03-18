Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Brian David Young Sells 3,337 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian David Young sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,934.05, for a total value of C$6,453,923.52.

Shares of FFH opened at C$2,006.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,004.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,879.28. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,119.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

