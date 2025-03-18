F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 166.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of F5 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of F5 stock opened at $267.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.72. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.