Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $135.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $113.11 and last traded at $113.51. Approximately 5,013,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,840,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.76.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $492.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.