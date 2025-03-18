Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $566.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

