Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 272 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.