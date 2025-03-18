Evoke Wealth LLC Has $67.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $67,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

