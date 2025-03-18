Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $125,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $274.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

