Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 2,331,554 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,860,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331,554 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $125,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

