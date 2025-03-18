EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 128,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 74.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

