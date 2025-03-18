EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after acquiring an additional 839,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,150,000 after purchasing an additional 334,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFG opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

