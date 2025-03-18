EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after acquiring an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

