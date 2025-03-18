EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 546.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 7.5 %

TCOM stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

