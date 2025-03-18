EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 435,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 275,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 71,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $108.49 and a 1-year high of $134.70.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
