EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 28,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

