EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 286 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

