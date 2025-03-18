EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after buying an additional 97,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVUS opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.