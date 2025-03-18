Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

