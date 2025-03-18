ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.60. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 78,735 shares.
ESSA Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
