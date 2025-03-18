Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Eskay Mining stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.
About Eskay Mining
