Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Eskay Mining stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

About Eskay Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.