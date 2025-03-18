Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,534,800.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitable by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

