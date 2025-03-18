Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.47 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enzo Biochem
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.