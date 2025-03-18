Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.47 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

