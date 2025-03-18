Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,138 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,924,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 382,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 360,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 228,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

