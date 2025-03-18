Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 14,174 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

