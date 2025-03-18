Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
LMBS stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
