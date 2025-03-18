Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 247.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

