Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

