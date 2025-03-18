Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,590,000 after buying an additional 5,564,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,042,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $326.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.36. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

