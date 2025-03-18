Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after buying an additional 4,578,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,003,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $135.67 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

