Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 77 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 437,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $140,039,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $285.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

