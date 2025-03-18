Entrewealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

