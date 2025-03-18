Entrewealth LLC Invests $1.63 Million in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Entrewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 1.5% of Entrewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

