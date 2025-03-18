Entrewealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,677 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Entrewealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,169,000 after buying an additional 1,214,675 shares during the period.

VT opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

