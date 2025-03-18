Entrewealth LLC Acquires Shares of 105,161 PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF makes up 4.9% of Entrewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFUS. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $582,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

