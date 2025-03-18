Entera Bio’s (ENTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 411.51% from the company’s current price.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Entera Bio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,608. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.62. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,881,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

