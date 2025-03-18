Enhancing Capital LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $493.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.