Enhancing Capital LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Fulton Financial comprises about 1.5% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.