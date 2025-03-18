Enhancing Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $454.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.94 and its 200-day moving average is $455.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $399.27 and a 12-month high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RACE

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.