Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 30,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 138,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

