Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Elevance Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ELV opened at $431.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.94.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.81.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

