Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.96 million and $9.00 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

